Obituary: Robert Edward Thomas, 92, Brandon

ROBERT EDWARD THOMAS

Robert “Bob” Edward Thomas, age 92, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at his home in Brandon.



Bob was born in Rutland on June 12, 1931. He was the son of Raymond and Ethel (Kelsey) Thomas. He grew up in Brandon, where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1949. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He served in Morocco and San Antonio, Texas during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned home and joined his father at R.J. Thomas & Sons in the building trade. Bob had worked as a carpenter and builder all his life, retiring in 1992. In 1961, Bob and Joan started Thomas Answering Service in their home, 24/7, retiring in 1999. Bob was a civic-minded man who was instrumental in forming the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, where he served for over 10 years. He was also a member of the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He belonged to St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge #25 F. & A.M. He enjoyed time with family and in his earlier days he enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, gardening, and making maple syrup.



He is survived by his wife, Joan (Keith) Thomas of Brandon, whom he married in Brandon on June 24, 1955; one daughter, Linda Hunt-Balch & her husband Mike of Brandon; a son, Robert E. Thomas II & his wife Deborah of Del City, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Bettina, Robert III & Kelsey; great-grandchildren Ruby and Naomi; and great-great-grandchild Benjamin. Several nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Thomas.



The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on February 17, 2024, at 11 AM, at the Brandon Congregational Church. Rev. Sara Rossigg, pastor will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church parish hall for a time of remembrance.



The graveside committal service and burial with Military Honors will take place at a later date in the family lot at Forest Dale Cemetery.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, or Brandon Volunteer Fire Department, or Brandon Congregational Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.