Obituary: Kenneth Hager Willard, 76, Leicester

KENNETH HAGER WILLARD

Kenneth Hager Willard, age 76, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.



Ken was born in Rutland on January 24, 1948. He was the son of Clifford and Roberta (Thayer) Willard. He grew up in Wallingford, where he received his early education and graduated from Wallingford High School, class of 1966. He began his working career as a farmer and later established his own trucking company, Willard Trucking. He has driven trucks for over 45 years. He had been formerly employed by Cummings & Sons for several years and most recently still working for Casella’s. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and animals, and was considered a home-grown farmer.



Surviving are his wife, Joyce (Johnson) Willard of Leicester; his children, Rebecca (Tom) Cleland of Pittsburgh, PA, Craig (Penny) Willard of Manchester, NH, Philip Baldwin Jr. of Brandon, and Brandy (Todd) Baldwin-Stanley of Pittsford; his grandchildren, Brian Little Jr., Chalyn Baldwin-Costa, Corey Willard, Brooke Willard, Dillin Baldwin-Costa, Julie Jackson, Sierra (Jake) Mitchelle, Jordon Jackson, and Sophie Baldwin; his great grandchildren, Greyson Little, Brayden Mitchelle, Everett Mitchelle, Albert Willard, and James Jackson; his sisters, Frankie (Frank) Burnham of Ira, Linda Davidson of Danby; and his brother, Paul (Virginia) Willard of Pensacola, FL. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Louise Stratton and Patricia Morton.



A gathering “In Celebration of His Life” will be held at a later date, time and location to be announced.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to the Addison County Humane Society, 235 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.