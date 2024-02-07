Obituary: Joan Elizabeth Alger, 87, Proctor

JOAN ELIZABETH ALGER

Joan Elizabeth Alger, age 87, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Rutland Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Joan was born in Bellows Falls on November 2, 1936. She was the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Hayes) Wilson. She grew up in Bellows Falls, where she received her education. She had been a resident of Florence for over 40 years and had recently moved to Proctor. She began her working career as a waitress at the Midway Diner and afterwards worked as a seamstress at the glove factory in Rutland. She later worked as an aide for Rutland Area Visiting Nurses & Hospice for over 10 years, retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed Bingo, dancing, gardening, The Fiddlers, fishing, and yard sales. She loved country music, especially George Jones. Most of all, she loved time spent with family.

She is survived by 2 sons, Mark (Cindy) Flagg of North Clarendon and Robert (Ann) Flagg of Stewartstown, NH; 3 daughters, Diana (Steve) Lambert of Proctor, Elizabeth “Libby” (Bobby) Dunbar of Proctor, and Donna (Keith) Wood of Brandon; a sister, Kerry Smith of Florida; and 1 uncle, Alan (Madeline) Hayes of Cabot. 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husbands. Her first, Robert Flagg, in 1964 and her second husband, Calvin Alger, in 1981; 2 brothers, Kenneth Gordon and Michael Wilson; and a sister, Carley Wilson.

A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on May 11, 2024 from 12 until 2 PM, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.