Obituary: Douglas Lee Graham, 57, Goshen

Douglas Lee Graham, 57, passed away on January 30, 2024, at his home in Goshen.



Doug was born in Rutland on September 5, 1966, the son of James D. and Nancy (Petterson) Graham. Doug was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School, Class of 1984. He afterwards received his bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce College and his master’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of West Virginia. He had worked as a biologist for the state of Vermont and taught for a while. More recently he had cared for his parents at their home in Goshen.



Douglas was well known for his vegetable and plant gardening. He also was an avid hunter & fisherman.



Surviving is his mother, Nancy Graham. He was predeceased by his father, James.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.