Legislative Report: Redefining ‘first responders’

STEPHANIE JEROME

Since I last wrote my column, I have participated in a wide variety of legislative duties. I introduced H.678 (an act relating to utilization of first responders in emergency management), which would make water and wastewater workers classified as first responders, to the Government Operations Committee. I also did a floor report on H.666 (an act relating to escrow deposit bonds) to the full House of Representatives, a bill that would allow residential developers to utilize escrow deposits in their construction project. In addition, I attended Bystander Training, House Leadership Meetings, Rutland County Delegation meetings with speakers from Rutland Regional Medical Center and Building and General Services Agency, UVM Board of Trustees meeting, and Senator Leahy’s photography exhibit at the Superior Court building. I also gave talks at the Women’s Caucus and the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Legislative Breakfast. This is all in addition to my work in Committee, meeting with advocates, attorneys, and conducting research on the bills.

The Legislature has been in session for six weeks, and all the committees are at work trying to solve issues both large and small including, homelessness, housing, education funding, property taxes and more. My work in the Commerce and Economic Development Committee has focused on consumer protections, and the economy.

Economic Development:

H.666 – this ominously numbered bill changes how escrow deposits can be used for residential developments. This bill makes it possible for a developer to use deposits put on a residential unit by the future owner, in the actual building projects, instead of staying in an individual escrow account. This would allow construction firms to use deposits for building projects as long as they are backed 100% by surety bonds.

For example, if a developer wants to withdraw $50K in deposits for construction costs, the developer would be required to get a $50K surety bond. The idea is to maintain protections for the future resident, while granting developers increased financial flexibility. This will most likely be put into use in large residential construction projects. It provides another method of financing for residential building projects and more flexibility in our much-needed housing sector. The bill passed unanimously and is onto the Senate for their approval.

Consumer Protection:

I am currently working on H.121, an act relating to enhancing consumer privacy (a data privacy bill). Data privacy legislation is a consumer protection, it is not political, and it cuts across party lines. Protecting our personal information – our faces, our fingerprints, our gaits, social security numbers, addresses, shopping habits, running routes, and travel – our biometric and personal data – this information belongs to us. Is it right that data brokers, large social media platforms, search engines, and online shopping companies can sell the information that belongs to us, without our knowledge? How much of this data can be sold and used? What kind of permissions do we give? How can we opt out of providing this information? Who benefits and what are our safeguards?

Fourteen states have passed data privacy legislations to protect consumer privacy, our personal identification, and most importantly our children’s data. Another ten states, including Vermont, are working on data-privacy bills. Nationally, this a vitally important topic and should be a federal law. That is not happening, and it has become a state responsibility. In the Commerce Committee we are building on the work done in states across the country, like Connecticut and California, to create a data privacy bill that works for Vermonters, is right sized for Vermont businesses, and one that meshes with the states in our region. I am confident that we can get it done right.

Thanks to all the constituents that have reached out to me with your thoughts on bills that are being worked on in the legislature. I value your opinions! Feel free to contact me with questions or concerns about legislation at sjerome@leg.state.vt.us.

Take care,

Rep. Stephanie Zak Jerome (Brandon)

Committee on Commerce and Economic Development (vice-chair)