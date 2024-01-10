Obituary: Rev. Richard Allen White, 75, Bakersfield

RICHARD ALLEN WHITE

Reverend Richard Allen White, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Northwestern Medical in St. Albans, VT. Richard was born in Damariscotta, Maine, the son of Fred and Lucille (Winslow) White. He graduated from Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, NH in 1966. Richard continued his education at Grahm Junior College, Boston, MA with an Associate Degree in Communications in 1968. He graduated from Curry College, Milton, MA in 1970 and graduated from Andover Newton Theological School with a Master of Divinity degree in 1980. Richard was ordained Minister in the United Church of Christ. On October 18, 1975, he married Nancy E. Boyd at the First Congregational Church in Hampton, NH.

Richard’s ministry positions included youth minister at the Congregational Church in Hampton, NH, Associate minister of Allin Congregational Church U.C.C. in Dedham MA, Minister of the East Corinth Congregational and Topsham United Presbyterian Churches, Minister of the Brandon Congregational Church, U.C.C in Brandon, VT and the Hancock Community Church, Hancock, VT as supply minister. More recently, Richard served as church Deacon at the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield, VT.

Richard was a member of the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, as well as Conference President. He was also a Synod Delegate from Vermont and a member of the Board of Directors for the National United Church of Christ. Richard was also a longtime member of the Brandon Rotary Club, where he served as Treasurer. He also served Coordinator for Operation Santa Claus. He was a member of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Board, School Director for Otter Valley Union High School, and was a Justice of the Peace in Brandon. At various points in his life, he had worked at the Surfside Restaurant, W.T. Grants, Mr. G’s Supermarket, Hannaford, and Shaw’s Supermarkets. He was also Dorm Director at Curry College.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Matthew Knight and Kenneth White, two daughters, Olivia White and Hannah LaBonte, his sister, Mary Knapp, and two grandsons, Sawyer White Williams and Quinn Robert LaBonte. Also surviving is his special friend, Travis Getty. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy White, on April 30, 2010, and by his son, Benjamin S. White, on May 6, 2007

The graveside committal service and interment will take place on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the family lot in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Brandon. The Rev. Sarah Ann Rossigg, Pastor of the Brandon Congregational Church, will officiate.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will take place on Sunday Jan. 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield, the Rev. Dr. Lynn Bujnak and Rev. James Thomas will officiate.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Steeple Fund, P.O Box 215, Bakersfield, VT 05441. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.