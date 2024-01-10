Boy scout brings winter safety to Proctor trails

By DALE CHRISTIE

MITCHELL KNOWLES (LEFT) and Dale Christie (right) show off the box of Yaktrax cleats that Knowles conceived and built as part of his Eagle Scout project. The cleats will help hikers stay safe on Proctor’s trails during icy winter conditions. Mr. Christie is on the committee that oversees Beaver Pond and its trails. Photo provided

PROCTOR—As part of the requirements to earn the elite Eagle Scout rank, eligible Boy Scouts of Troop #116 are given the task of completely managing and executing a project that benefits a local community. Ideas have to go through a lengthy review process. Troop leader Nick Flanders is closely involved with each project from start to finish. As part of it, he challenges them to interact with municipal leaders in order to demonstrate communication and organizational skills.

The star of this particular story is Mitchell Knowles. In February of 2022, while walking with his family on a trail in Burlington, he noticed an offering by a community group to help people explore the great outdoors during the winter months. As we know, conditions can get difficult when snow and ice are present. Road travel is improved by the use of salt and plowing, but hiking trails are usually left to nature. Some people use snowshoes or hardy footwear with heavy treads or that even contain metal spikes, but not all people have them or have access to them. Many libraries now lend snowshoes to local residents. In Burlington, there was a system to borrow a cleated overshoe made by Yaktrax, which manufactures great products that are used in conjunction with the footwear you already have. They are similar to adding chains to your vehicle’s tires for added traction in the winter. The footwear was offered to hikers to borrow and return when finished. Knowles wanted to create the same opportunity for residents of his hometown of Proctor.

Mitchell first contacted and met with the volunteers that maintain the local recreation area centered around Beaver Pond. He explained his project and his goals. With the support of the recreation committee, an agenda item was added to the next Selectboard meeting to the Board’s approval. During that meeting, Mitchell proposed to the Board his idea and detailed how it would be done. He answered questions and satisfied all concerns. His proposal was approved and signed by the authorities to be delivered back to his scout troop.

A CLOSER LOOK at the box containing Yaktrax cleats that was re- cently installed on the Mountain Trail near Beaver Pond in Proctor. Photo provided

Over the next few months, Mitchell worked hard to get funding to purchase 12 pairs of cleats from Yaktrax (total cost about $400), and to construct the boxes that would house them. The majority of the funding was secured from a local group called Proctor Community Concerns Council. The boxes were designed to meet the requests by the recreation committee that they appear “natural” looking, fit the landscape, and be long-lasting. For the construction efforts, Mitchell recruited his father, well-known carpenter and cabinetry-maker, Michael Knowles. This partnership allowed him access to the materials he needed and good tools as well.

All the planning and efforts came together for the installation of two locations on December 30th. Now, the steeper trail areas near Beaver Pond feature hiking assistance. The footwear slips over your shoes and grips the ice. The boxes can be found at each end of the Mountain Trail. Trail maps can be found at each of the 3 trailheads. During the warmer months, the Mountain Trail is popular because it offers the best view at the pond, but the number of visitors has been drastically reduced when the steep slopes became more difficult. So, this project should help people access the vista there and encourage much needed exercise during the cold weather.

Mitchell has learned skills and gained valuable experience from this program. His family and troop leader Nick Flanders are proud of him. In addition to the cleats available at the pond, six pairs will also be given to the Proctor Free Library for residents to borrow.

This may not be the end of the story though. If the installations are popular enough, Mitchell hopes to create more stations at other local trails, such as the Carriage Trail near the Proctor High School.