RNESU Superintendent Kristin Hubert announces resignation at end of year

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU) Superintendent Kristin Hubert has submitted her resignation to the RNESU Board and will leave the position on July 1. Dr. Hubert took on the role in 2022, following the resignation of Jeanne Collins, having spent three years as RNESU’s Director of Curriculum.

KRISTIN HUBERT

“It has been my pleasure to serve the Supervisory Union as both Superintendent and Director of Curriculum, contributing to its success while serving the students, teachers, and staff,” Dr. Hubert wrote in an email to the RNESU community on March 22.

“I am proud of the contributions I have made to the district, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this role,” Dr. Hubert continued.

“We are saddened that Dr. Hubert has decided to pursue other interests,” wrote Laurie Bertrand, Chair of the OVUU School Board. “During her time here, she has strengthened our processes and led by example, always putting students first.”

Dr. Hubert will continue to work in education, however. She leaves RNESU to join the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation as Director of Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programming (GEAR UP), an educational nonprofit based in Winooski that helps junior high and high school students prepare for education and training after graduation. She will also teach doctoral-level classes at Northeastern University in Boston.

During her two-year tenure heading RNESU, Dr. Hubert has overseen the district’s return to pre-COVID life while addressing new challenges, such as school safety and the accommodation of transgender students at Otter Valley.

Dr. Hubert’s resignation comes in the midst of a difficult budget season as well. OVUU’s proposed FY2025 budget was defeated at the ballot box on March 5 and the OVUU Board is currently preparing a second proposal to put before voters on Tuesday, April 30. Dr. Hubert will remain at RNESU through June 30, leaving enough time to shepherd through next year’s budget.

Moreover, Dr. Hubert’s resignation is the third high-level departure in the district this school year. Neshobe Principal Vicki Wells and Lothrop Principal Erica Williams Harryman both tendered resignations as well, with Ms. Williams Harryman leaving mid-year.

According to both Dr. Hubert and Ms. Bertrand, no successor has been named. Ms. Bertrand indicated that the position has been posted online and that the RNESU Board, on which she also serves, will begin evaluating applications soon.