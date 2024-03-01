Please vote for Mr. Doug Bailey, he stands for Brandon

After watching the Brandon Candidates Forum, I am pleased to say that my previously positive impressions of Mr. Doug Bailey have only increased. Doug is an intelligent, thoughtful, balanced, trustworthy, and reasonable gentleman who previously did an excellent job as Selectboard member, and would do so again if given the chance. He is a good listener and communicator, is level-headed, and works hard to thoroughly understand an issue and the actual facts before forming an opinion or making a decision. Brandon would be most fortunate to have him serve us once again.

Regretfully, I must also address a significant misunderstanding in statements made in the Forum by another candidate. Mr. Ray Marcoux criticized the Brandon library restoration project as using up Brandon tax dollars that taxpayers cannot afford. In fact, not a single penny of tax money from Brandon or any other town has been used for the restoration and expansion project. It is being financed entirely through voluntary donations by hundreds of area residents, grants, fundraising events, and some ARPA money (federal dollars given to the towns). Repeat: ZERO tax dollars from any of the towns have been used for the restoration project.

I urge your support of Doug Bailey for Selectboard. Doug is a man who deeply understands Brandon and the issues and challenges that face us.

Gary Meffe

Brandon