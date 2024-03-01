David Atherton’s tenure as Town Manager ended badly



I see that David Atherton wants to become a Selectboard member in our town. While Mr. Atherton did many good things for the town during his tenure as town manager, it is important that the voters understand the final months of his tenure before deciding whether they want him to become a Selectboard member.

On June 14, 2022, Mr. Atherton said that if we did not open his contract and give him a significant pay increase, he would quit.

On June 27, 2022, Mr. Atherton wrote to the Board that he would be remaining on as town manager and demanded that we re-open his contract.

On July 21, 2022, Mr. Atherton signed a contract to continue as town manager.

On January 23, 2023, Mr. Atherton resigned and said that his last day of work would be February 21, 2023, “which will honor the 30-day notice provision” of his contract. The Board unanimously accepted his resignation.

In the following weeks, Mr. Atherton refused to work with our designated interim town manager to provide a smooth transition for the town of Brandon.

On February 6, 2023, Mr. Atherton wrote to the Board to say that his last day of employment would be February 10, a direct violation of his contractual obligation.

Question: Will Mr. Atherton be supportive of our town manager, Seth Hopkins, and our deputy town manager, Bill Moore?

Respectfully submitted,

Tim Guiles

Brandon Selectboard member