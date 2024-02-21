Letter to the editor: Fjeld Nelson and Ethier would help build a better Brandon

There are two seats open on the Brandon Select Board for one-year terms. Ralph Ethier and Heather Fjeld Nelson are the two candidates that have the ability and desire to work together towards a better Brandon. Their answers at last week’s candidate forum showed that they do not have any personal agendas that they would be pushing forward. Both are local business owners as well as longtime residents of Brandon and only want to have Brandon move forward.

They both have Selectboard experience, as they have been appointed to complete vacant board seats and now want to continue to serve the citizens of Brandon.

PLEASE consider using your two votes on these two QUALIFIED CANDIDATES

Doug Bailey

Brandon