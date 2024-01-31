Pittsford SB approves budget and bond vote

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—The Pittsford Selectboard convened on Wednesday, January 24 for its bi-monthly meeting. The meeting had been postponed a week in order to allow organizations seeking appropriations at this year’s Town Meeting to submit petitions in time for inclusion on the ballot.

The Board gave the final approval for the FY25 budget that will be put before Pittsford voters at Town Meeting. The proposed budget is $1,822,999, of which $1,385,264 is to be raised by taxes and $437,735 is to be supplied by non-tax revenues.

The final dollar amount reflects a reduction of $100k in the paving allocation. Even with appropriations, the total budget will remain flat or even decrease, according to the town manager’s office.

The Board also approved the warning for Town Meeting, which will contain a hearing on the proposed $400,000 for the watermain replacement in the Bridge 108 project. The actual vote on the bond will be by Australian ballot. Bridge 108 is on Route 7 right before the Mobil station.

The ballot also contains the candidates for Pittsford Selectboard. Those running include Tom Hooker (incumbent, 3-year seat) and Dan Adams (running for a 2-year seat). Mr. Hooker is also running for a 3-year seat as a Trustee of Public Funds (a position he currently holds). And Judi Tompkins is running for a 3-year seat as a Trustee of the Maclure Library.

The Board appointed Brett Mullin and Greg Hiltz as Pittsford’s representatives to the Otter Creek Communications Union District (OCCUD). OCCUD is an organization representing 18 towns in Rutland County whose mission is to bring high-speed internet to underserved, rural areas.

The Board approved the disbursement of $20k from the Burditt Fund toward the $250k project to install lights on Markowski Field at Otter Valley Union High School. The project is being spearheaded by the Otter Valley Football Club. The Club has already raised $64k, with an additional $77k in pledges.

The Board’s final public business of the evening was the approval of two orders, one in the amount of $82,284.83 for the town’s expenses and obligations, and one in the amount of $2,106,833, as a payment to the school district.