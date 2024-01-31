Brandon Idol is back in action at the town hall

By STEVEN JUPITER

LAST YEAR’S WINNER Shannon Wright brought a personality as big as his voice to the role of Master of Ceremonies at the first installment of Brandon Idol’s 2024 run. New and returning contestants sang their hearts out in genres ranging from country to metal to R & B. There was even an electric ukulele. Photo by Kevin White

BRANDON—Vermont winters can feel interminable. From Halloween through April Fools, folks often hunker down at home to ride out the cold. But Brandon Idol has reared its musical head on Friday night to brighten things up and give us a reason to get out of the house. A little musical blues to beat the winter blahs, if you will.

The evening was hosted by last year’s winner, Shannon Wright. Mr. Wright looked resplendent in a tuxedo and kept the evening moving with youthful enthusiasm, suave banter, and some groovy dance moves.

EMCEE SHANNON WRIGHT gathers the contestants on stage at the end of the night. (L to R) Shannon Wright, Peggy Sue Rozell, Baker LaRock, Calvin Ladd, Emily Doty, Hilary Collier, Matthew Graham, Maddox Bashaw, and Bethany White. (Not pictured: Miranda Snyder).

The first contestant on stage was Miranda Snyder, who sang “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Her slightly husky voice was perfect for the Stevie Nicks-penned tune, rising easily into falsetto when needed. Thunder only happens when she’s singing, folks.

Next up was Baker LaRock, a veteran of not only Brandon Idol but also of every other musical venue around. The multi-talented teen sang “Down to the River” by Canadian folk singer Ben Caplan. After his performance, LaRock stated the song was something random he’d stumbled upon, but the gritty, bluesy tune suited LaRock’s all-in vocal style.

Peggy Sue Rozell, another Idol veteran, came out with “My Night to Howl” a 90s-era country tune by Lorrie Morgan. The song is about letting go and letting loose and Rozell let it fly as she glided with ease over the melody. It was definitely her night to howl.

Calvin Ladd, who thrilled audiences last fall as SpongeBob in SpongeBob: The Musical at Otter Valley, thrilled the audience at Town Hall with “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, aka “the theme song to Friends.” The 90s sitcom appears to be experiencing a Gen Z revival at the moment and, for this Gen Xer who lived through Ross & Rachel back in the day, it was heartening to see the young’uns take an interest in the music of my youth. And the iconic handclaps were an excellent touch.

Bethany White, returning for her third season of Brandon Idol, offered up “Alone Again” by the 80s hair band Dokken. In her black leather jacket and black headband, White looked every bit the rocker and soared through the power ballad with confidence. A hair toss was the cherry on this metal cake.

Matthew Graham channeled Elvis with voice and hair. Crowned with a pompadour, Graham performed “Trouble” by the King himself. It’s no surprise that Graham slid into the role so well: he fronts a 50s/60s rock & blues band called Flashback. All that experience was evident on stage. Smooth and attitudinal, he had no trouble with Trouble.

Hilary Collier, who often performs at the open mic at Brandon’s Red Clover and has performed on the Idol stage as a guest, brought her electric ukulele as a contestant this year. She delivered a charming rendition of “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding. The classic tune sounded great on the diminutive instrument and the Idol audience will surely be treated to more sweetly inventive reinterpretations by Collier.

Emily Doty rose up with “Rise Up” by Andra Day. The inspirational ballad from 2015 gave Doty a chance to show off her agile, swooping head voice. Doty competed in Brandon Idol its first two years and came back for this round because it “seemed like a good stress reliever.” No one’s wishing any stress on Ms. Doty, but if she needs to sing to relieve it, we’re all the beneficiaries.

The final contestant of the night was Maddox Bashaw, who came back after participating in the season that COVID cut short in 2020. Mr. Bashaw performed “All Your’n” by neo-country artist Tyler Childers. Bashaw was definitely all our’n, as he won Fan Favorite with this strong, clear rendition. Maddox will be someone to keep an eye on in this competition for sure.

The performances wrapped up with Rec Director Bill Moore’s slick noncompetitive croon of “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin. Moore sank his pearly teeth into the song while Mr. Wright contributed some awesome dance moves. The line forms on the right, dear, now that Idol’s back in town.

Next month’s theme will be Country, so dust off your hats and boots and get ready for some twang. See you in February!