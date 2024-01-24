Obituary: Sandra Lee Earle, 78, Wallingford

SANDRA LEE EARLE

Sandra Lee Earle, age 78, passed peacefully, Monday, January 15, 2024, with family by her side.



Sandy was born in Mechanicsville, NY on February 9, 1945. The daughter of Merrill & Lillian (Battease) Wetmore. She grew up in Brandon, where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. On October 13, 1962, she married the love of her life, Joseph Rufus Earle, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. They made their home for the first few years in Rutland and later moved to Wallingford in 1967. Sandy worked as the Activities Director for both Beverly Manor Nursing Home and later Eden Park Nursing Home, from which she retired following more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and travel, especially to the Amish farm lands in Pennsylvania and the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. She loved family gatherings and taking her grandchildren on vacation.



Surviving is her husband, Joseph Earle of Wallingford; two sons, Terry J. Earle of Wallingford and Shannon M. Earle of Warwick, RI; one daughter, Robin M. Fyles of St. Albans; and a sister, Joanne Raleigh of Brandon. 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and many nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister June.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 11 AM, at Our Lady of Good Help (St. Mary’s Church) in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor was the celebrant.



A private graveside committal service and burial followed the mass, in the family lot, at St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Following the ceremony, the family received friends at Brandon American Legion Post #55 for a time of remembrance.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.