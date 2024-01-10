Our Creative Kids: Aidan Heredia & Jordan Herrick

ARTIST: Aidan Heredia and Jordan Herrick

GRADE: 5

SCHOOL: Neshobe School

TITLE: Freedom on Earth

MEDIUM: Pencil, paper, oil pastel, marker, Sharpie

TEACHER: John Brodowski



Statement from Aidan and Jordan:

Jordan: I felt that if you are going to make a kindness poster you should say in it that everyone is equal. Also, I think me and Aidan felt we were doing a good thing by making the poster. Aidan: I feel the same way. We meant for the poster to make people happy.

Statement from Mr. B:

Jordan and Aidan are both involved in our newly formed student council at Neshobe School. As part of the student council they (and many other students) volunteered their time after school to help make kindness themed posters to hang around the school. The poster you see here is now hanging in the hallway where students see it and are encouraged by it every day!