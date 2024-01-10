Brandon Selectboard approves 13.4% budget increase despite pushback

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—At its regular meeting on Monday evening, the Brandon Selectboard approved a proposed FY25 budget of $3,796,180, representing an increase of 13.4% over the current year’s budget of $3,346,150. The Board received criticism from attendees not only for the size of the increase, but also for decisions to retain or eliminate specific line items.

“I’ve never been so disappointed with the results of the budget workshops,” said Neil Silins, who has participated as a citizen advisor on the Budget Committee for 4 years. “I don’t feel it was straightforward, cooperative, or honest.”

Mr. Silins took issue with several decisions the Board made with respect to the proposed budget for the Brandon Police Department (BPD). In particular, Mr. Silins said that the Board had ignored the 6-member citizen advisory panel’s advice to retain BPD’s K-9 unit and to hire an additional full-time officer, despite the panel’s insistence that they were relaying the wishes of Brandon residents. Instead, the Board had voted to eliminate the K-9 unit and not to hire the additional officer that BPD Chief David Kachajian had requested.

The Board entered a lengthy discussion about the K-9 Unit, which BPD had acquired through private donations, but which cost BPD roughly $26k per year to maintain. Several attendees voiced displeasure with the decision to eliminate the program. Brandon Fire Department Chief Tom Kilpeck suggested that the Board allow Chief Kachajian to run his department as he deems proper. The discussion culminated in one attendee, Brandon resident Sharon Stearns, suggesting that Board member Tim Guiles, who remained steadfastly opposed to the K-9 program, be ousted from the Board.

“Then vote me out,” replied Mr. Guiles.

Board chair Tracy Wyman also remained opposed, stating that the costs of the program had not been clear to him when it was first implemented.

“I didn’t do my research,” said Mr. Wyman.

Board member Cecil Reniche-Smith, who had voted to eliminate the program as a separate line item in December, stated that she had believed, albeit erroneously, that Chief Kachajian would still be able to keep the program as long as he was able to fit it within the $900k budget that was allotted for BPD overall.

Brandon resident Vicki Disorda also questioned Board member Heather Nelson’s decision to abstain from the K-9 vote in December.

“You’re an elected official,” said Ms. Disorda. “If you’re not going to vote, why are you on the Board?”

Ms. Nelson defended her decision to abstain.

“I didn’t feel I had enough information,” she said. “And it still would’ve been 4 to 1” to eliminate the K-9 program.

Ms. Reniche-Smith ultimately moved to restore the K-9 program to the budget, on the condition that BPD cover the cost within the $900k budgeted for the department overall. The motion failed on a 2-3 vote, with Ms. Reniche-Smith and Ms. Nelson voting yes and Mr. Guiles, Mr. Wyman, and Brian Coolidge voting no.

There was also significant criticism of the Board’s decision not to specifically prohibit BPD from purchasing electric vehicles for its fleet. Several attendees stated that electric vehicles are still unproven, too expensive, prone to overheating and fire, and bad for the environment.

Ms. Stearns had written an email to the Board before the meeting to express her opposition to EVs, an email to which Town Manager Seth Hopkins had written his considered rebuttals in favor of them as less expensive to operate and maintain than gas-powered vehicles. During the meeting, Mr. Guiles, a longtime owner of an EV and a committed proponent of green energy, refuted the claims as well.

In a separate discussion, Doug Bailey, a former member of the Selectboard and a member of this season’s Budget Committee, suggested to the Board that it reduce from $300k to $200k the money that it had proposed for paving in order to make the overall percentage increase more palatable to voters. The other $100k could be made up with funds from the 1% Local Option Tax, he said.

Mr. Wyman immediately rejected the suggestion, stating that he would fight “to the end” to keep the $300k paving allotment in the budget. Citizens must know exactly how much they’re voting to spend, he said. Using the 1% fund or appropriations to raise the money was “smoke and mirrors,” leading people to believe the budget was less than it actually was.

In the end, the Board voted 4-1 to adopt the proposed budget as it was, with Brian Coolidge the lone nay. The budget will now be put before Brandon voters in March.

Stormwater mitigation

Susan Benedict and Annie Stratton, residents of River Street and Carver Street, respectively, asked the Board to form a town committee to study the effects of stormwater runoff on residential properties around Brandon.

Both Ms. Benedict and Ms. Stratton stated that they were experiencing serious issues with stormwater at their homes, due in large part, they claimed, to the town’s failure to adequately drain the public roadways.

The Board declined to take action on the issue, stating that private citizens were free to form their own organization to study the problem. If evidence were found that public property was in fact causing damaging to private property, the Board could take action.

Mr. Hopkins recommended that any such committee work with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Vermont Department of Natural Resources to learn more about what mitigations may be possible.

Park Street Closure for April Eclipse

The Board voted unanimously to close Park Street from 1 to 2:30 on April 7 for festivities that the Brandon Chamber of Commerce was planning with regard to the total eclipse on April 8.

The Chamber will have a “zombie walk” up Park Street and will distribute over 1,000 special eclipse-viewing glasses for the big event on April 8. The Brandon-Middlebury area is expected to attract scores of out-of-towners eager to see the eclipse.

Town Hall Roof & Boiler Repairs

The Board voted to allocate the remaining available ARPA funds to the replacement of the Town Hall Roof. In a 3-2 vote, with Messrs. Wyman and Coolidge voting no, the Board allocated $261,712 to the project, which will likely cost approximately $300k. The roof has experienced leaks for years and was damaged in last summer’s tornado.

The town is currently seeking funding from Vermont Historic Preservation to close the gap between available funds and total actual cost.

The Board also voted 3-2, with Mr. Guiles and Ms. Reniche-Smith voting no, to replace the Town Hall’s oil boiler with a propane-fueled boiler instead. The current boiler has required significant maintenance this year and the chimney that serves it also needs significant, expensive work. A propane boiler will use a direct outside vent and the existing chimney can be maintained for historic appearances. Mr. Guiles had suggested an electric water heater instead, but was outvoted 2-3, with only Mr. Guiles and Ms. Reniche-Smith voting yes.

The money for the boiler will come from an insurance settlement for the damage suffered in the tornado. The cost of the propane boiler will be less than the settlement, netting the town roughly $6k.

Town Plan Draft Approved & New Planning Member Appointed

The Planning Commission has submitted the draft of the new Town Plan to the Selectboard after several years working to update it. The Town Plan is a statutory requirement that Brandon must fulfill in order to be eligible for funding from the state. It must be updated every 8 years and, for Brandon, the new version must be in place in the next few months.

The Board voted unanimously to approve the proposed town plan and to set a public hearing for it on Monday, January 24 at 7:00. The plan is available at the Town Offices and the Brandon Library for examination before the hearing. Residents will be free to make comments and suggestions at the hearing.

Town Report

The Board voted unanimously to dedicate this year’s Town Report to Dennis Marden, president of the Friends of Town Hall, in recognition of all his contributions to Brandon over the years.

The Selectboard’s message to the community will be drafted by Ms. Reniche-Smith and will be ready for approval by the next Selectboard meeting.

Warrants

The Board approved a warrant in the amount of $500,826.88 to cover the town’s expenses and obligations.

The Town Manager’s and Recreation Department’s reports are available in the Selectboard packet for 1/8/24 on the town’s website.