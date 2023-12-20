Letter to the editor: It may be time to rethink lithium-ion batteries

Now that most of the world is using lithium-ion batteries for storing solar-generated power and running electric transportation, American companies are rethinking mining lithium, and weighing its benefits against the negatives.

To date, most of the lithium we use is being mined in foreign countries. The real concern is whether we and other countries can create sustainable mining practices that will help to create a green environment and a safe environment. There has been a growing concern that mining lithium is destroying the health of the earth. Although lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and easily stored relative to non-lithium batteries, their extraction process is costly. It causes water pollution, soil contamination, and land degradation, all of which are disrupting ecosystems.

In 2022, 130,000 tons of lithium were produced, causing unlimited air and water pollution. To extract just one ton of lithium requires 500,000 liters of water! There are other options! There are batteries that cause less damage to the environment. One kind is called a flow battery and they are already being produced. The downside is that they cost a bit more and use more storage space. On the other hand, flow batteries are the safest for the environment and can be recycled unlimitedly.

Major countries that control the mass production of lithium (Australia, China, and Chile) are equally concerned about the negative impact that lithium has on the environment. At the recent COP28 UN climate summit meeting in Dubai (Dec. 2023), the final statement included worldwide agreement to move away from fossil fuels ASAP. I wonder what this means regarding the continuing production of lithium. Hopefully, it means that lithium producers are committing to create sustainable mining practices for the extraction of lithium and to using other batteries that are not made with lithium.

In Brandon, where I live, we have been discussing purchasing many solar panels. The batteries we use will define the future health of our lives, which to me means that we need to purchase flow batteries or lithium-ion batteries that have been produced through sustainable mining practices.

Sandy Mayo

Brandon