Our Creative Kids: Lani Heitmann

STUDENT: Lani Heitmann
GRADE: 6
SCHOOL: Neshobe
HOMETOWN: Brandon, VT
TITLE: Hillside Terrarium
MEDIUM: Paint, paper, marker, and colored pencil
TEACHER: John Brodowski
STATEMENT FROM LANI:
I got the idea to draw a mushroom terrarium by looking at a picture on the internet. When I first heard of terrariums I started to practice drawing them at home.
STATEMENT FROM MR. B:
Lani is a great artist and a wonderful person to have in art class. She always has a positive attitude and is very good at generating ideas for her artwork (which is something that can be very difficult). She has a wide variety of interests and uses these to inspire her artwork. She never wastes a minute of her time in art class!!!