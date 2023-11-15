Obituary: Debra Lynn Degenhardt, 61, Pittsford

DEBRA LYNN DEGENHARDT

Debra Lynn Degenhardt, age 61, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.



Debra was born in Proctor on September 15, 1962. She was the daughter of Robert and Marguerite (Johnson) Smith. Following her education, she married John Edward Degenhardt on November 12, 1983 in Mendon. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing with her husband in earlier years.



She is survived by her husband, John, of Pittsford, and by one daughter, Danielle Marie Degenhardt of Colchester. Three grandsons, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents.



A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; The I.V. Infusion Department, c/o Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.