BARN OPERA announces programs for 2023 Holiday Season

By THE BARN OPERA TEAM

BARN OPERA (which recently expanded its reach to more Vermonters by launching Opera Vermont) is thrilled to announce a continued effort of community partnership between BARN OPERA and other community organizations throughout New England for the holiday season 2023.

Beginning on November 18th, BARN OPERA (as Opera Vermont) is overjoyed to be partnering with such esteemed organizations as the New England Repertory Orchestra, and Clark University to bring to life one of opera’s most spectacular, and well-loved works – Puccini’s Turandot. International superstar soprano, and reigning Turandot of our time, Othalie Graham will appear alongside renowned soprano Janinah Burnett as Liù, and BARN OPERA’s Artistic and Associate Directors, tenor Joshua Collier and baritone Nicholas Tocci, along with other local and regional vocal talents. For any one company in New England to bring together the number of forces and resources to produce an event of this size would be nearly impossible.

However, through collaboration, this magnificent work will be produced in the remarkable acoustic of Mechanic’s Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts. While we recognize that this production will not be housed in Vermont, this region-wide event will surely draw spectators from the region and beyond. Thanks to the generosity of Clark University, there will not be any admission price for this production, but reservations must be made at www.mechanicshall.org/turandot.

BARN OPERA has developed a reputation over the past 4 years for their heartwarming and poignant production of Amahl & the Night Visitors at Salisbury Congregational Church. The wonderful production – headlined by the dream team of Helen Lyons, Ambrose Cusick, Cailin Marcel Manson, Joshua Collier, and Nicholas Tocci, with Kristen Carr leading the production from the piano – will be the same this year, but in addition to the two performances (5:30 & 7:30 p.m.) at Salisbury Congregational Church on the 21st of December, Williston Congregational Church will be welcoming BARN OPERA into their sanctuary for one day of performances on December 22nd (5:30 & 7:30 p.m.) to invite our friends and neighbors in Williston, and surrounding environs, to experience this beautiful piece. Information and tickets are available now at www.barnopera.com/amahl-and-the-night-visitors

To celebrate the arrival of the new year, BARN OPERA has, for the last few years, had gala performances of Gilbert & Sullivan shows, with raucous parties afterwards to ring in the new year. This year, BARN OPERA is partnering with the Brandon Inn by inviting many of Vermont’s operatic artists to perform their favorite arias for us, with the inimitable Claire Black at the piano.

The event is a masked ball, in the Venetian style – black tie, or costume – and will be predominantly candlelit. Tickets for the event are on sale now, and will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar of wine and beer, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. The event’s entertainment will conclude at 10:30 p.m., at which point the candlelit ambiance of Venice is exchanged for a nightclub atmosphere, complete with dancing, laser lights, and a streaming of the Times Square celebrations. Tickets are available at www.barnopera.com/tickets.

BARN OPERA seeks to continue to lead the opera world in efforts toward accessibility, inclusivity, and celebration of community as its principal support system. Please consider BARN OPERA in your end-of-year donations, as your contributions ensure this high-quality art form is available for the entire region for years to come. Feel free to contact Executive Director, Tricia Welch via email at ​welch@barnopera.com about our many methods of donation. We thank you in advance for your continued support of our organization and beloved art form. All donations to ​BARN OPERA​ are tax-deductible so far as permitted by law.

BARN OPERA INC. is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit Organization established with a mission to enrich the community’s experience by providing access to the operatic medium and to inspire people of all ages, cultures, and economic backgrounds to appreciate the arts and learning, through high-quality performances and educational programs.

BARN OPERA is a proud professional company member of Opera America and supported in part by grants from the Vermont Arts Council and others. Contact us to find out how you can help support your BARN OPERA.