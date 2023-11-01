Otters impress at Cross Country State Championships

By BARBARA EBLING

THETFORD – High School runners from around Vermont gathered at Thetford Academy on Saturday for the State Cross Country Championships. Otter Valley runners posted impressive results in the 5-kilometer race, with junior Luke Calvin placing top for OV and 22nd among Division III Boys with 21:00.1. In his final race for OV, senior Baker LaRock placed 35th with 22:34.5. Otter Valley runners rounding out the results were Jonathan Johnson, 22:56.4; Eli Bagley, 23:30.7; Cooper Rubright, 33:35.5, and Jackson Rawls, 41:34.2. In Division III Girls, junior Sara Loyzelle placed 29th, with a time of 27:04.2.

Top finishers in each division:

Division I Boys: Carson Eames (St. Johnsbury), 16:56.1

Division I Girls: Alice Kredell (CVU), 19:49.3

Division II Boys: Cyrus Hansen (U-32), 16:56.8

Division II Girls: Ginger Long (U-32), 20:33.3

Division III Boys: Ben Mattern (Thetford), 17:51.0

Division III Girls: Leila Griffith (Stowe) 20:55.9