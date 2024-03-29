It’s Maple Season at Baird Farm

By GEORGE FJELD

JEFF SACKS OF Brandon (left) and Andy Gates (right), co-owner of Red Clover Ale Company of Brandon. Though the weekend’s snow delayed festivities at Baird Farm in Chittenden, folks turned out to enjoy the farm’s renowned maple syrup and a maple-infused stout specially prepared by Red Clover. Photos by George Fjeld

CHITTENDEN–The biggest/only snowstorm of the season delayed the festivities at the Baird Farm for the Maple Open house until Sunday, but that bright sunny day upped the enthusiasm of the crew gathered for all things maple. Rosemary waffles topped with maple syrup, excellent coffee sweetened with maple syrup and Red Clover Sapsucker stout made with, you guessed it, maple syrup satisfied the appetites and thirst of the crowd. Musical entertainment was provided by Ethan Nelson and Walter Stone. A tree tapping demonstration was presented by Bob Baird with help from a squirrel. Really, a squirrel, named Justin Trudeau. Jacob Powsner claimed he came down from Canada to get some really good maple syrup! And nibbled on a few tap lines on the way in!

KIDS SLEDDED ON the fresh snow (top), people mingled while they ate waffles with rosemary-infused syrup and drank Red Clover beer (middle), and Rob Baird (above) greeted his guests.