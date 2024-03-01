Brandon Selectboard says goodbye to Wyman and Reniche-Smith

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON – During its brief meeting on Monday evening, the Brandon Selectboard said goodbye to longtime member Tracy Wyman, who is stepping down after 8 years, and to newcomer Cecil Reniche-Smith, who is not seeking re-election after the completion of her first one-year term. Both seats are on the ballot next week.

Attendees thanked both Mr. Wyman and Ms. Reniche-Smith for their service to the town.

Brandon resident Sandy Mayo provided a chocolate-frosted cake, which was divvied up and gobbled down at the end of the meeting.

“It’s been fun,” said Wyman. “I learned a lot but it’s time to take a break. There’s a good field of candidates. Let the younger folks step up.”

WYMAN (LEFT) AND Reniche-Smith.

The only item of new business on the evening’s agenda was the appointment of Paula Ashley as the Coordinator of BRAVO, Brandon’s restorative justice committee. Ms. Ashley has lived in Brandon for 2.5 years and comes here after a long career as a public-school teacher in Vermont, Florida, Missouri, and New Mexico.

Town Clerk Sue Gage reminded attendees that Town Meeting is next Monday at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Voting by Australian ballot will take place the following day at the American Legion.

The Board’s final piece of public business for the evening was the approval of a warrant in the amount of $1,255,846.45 to cover the town’s expenses and obligations.