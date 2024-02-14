Our Creative Kids: Neshobe students

ARTISTS: Moe LaRock, Sigourney Brodowski, Melody Foley, Addyson Stacey, Christian Markowski, and Theo Rose

GRADE: 1–6

SCHOOL: Neshobe

TITLE: Kindness Bookmarks

MEDIUM: Paper, markers, pencil

TEACHER: John Brodowski

Statement from Mr. Brodowski:

Our whole school celebrated kindness and gratitude during the month of November. As part of this celebration students were given the opportunity to create a kindness themed bookmark. Nearly two hundred finished book- marks were displayed in the lobby. Three bookmarks were chosen to receive a gift certificate to The Bookstore in Brandon and another three were chosen as runner-ups. Those are the six awesome bookmarks you see here! It was great to see so many kind words and thoughts shared by our students!