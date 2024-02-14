Letter to the editor: In a crowded race, we see a clear choice

There are many choices in the one-year Selectboard race this year. I would like to ask the voters to consider giving one of their votes to Heather Fjeld Nelson. Since her appointment to the board, she has become well versed on the issues that small town select boards are responsible for and gets information on items in advance of meetings. She listens to comments and suggestions so that she has a good basis to make her vote. As a lifetime Brandon resident and her connection to our younger generation she is able to represent a segment of our population that is often not heard.

Please cast a vote for Heather.

Thank you,

Doug and Dawn Bailey

Brandon