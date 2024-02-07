Student Art Show at the Brandon Artists Guild gets an A+

STUDENTS FROM ACROSS the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union school district will have artwork on display at the Brandon Artists Guild until February 25. Here, Caroline Lucas, age 7, charmed viewers with a ceramic head that was made in art teacher Jennifer Hogan’s art class. Photos by Steven Jupiter

Students from K through 12 in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union school district (RNESU) had an opportunity this past Friday to have their artwork hung at the Brandon Artists Guild. Art teachers from Neshobe, Lothrop, Barstow, OV Middle and High Schools shared some of their students’ work. There were paintings, drawings, sculptures, and even a computer program!

The show was delightful, with loads of talent on display. You don’t need to have a child in school to enjoy seeing these impressive efforts. The show runs through February 25. Check it out while you can!