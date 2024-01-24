Still ‘gourmet’ in all but name: Morningside Bakery reopens after revamp

By STEVEN JUPITER

MATT AND CARRIE Lewis outside the newly renovated Morningside Bakery in downtown Brandon. Long a town fixture as “Gourmet Provence,” the Lewises have renovated the interior space and expanded the offerings to include artisanal wood-fired pizza. Photo by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON—After an all-hands-on-deck renovation this past month that brightened the space, “Gourmet Provence” has re-opened as Morningside Bakery. Owners Matt and Carrie Lewis still offer all that people loved about Gourmet Provence—the coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and gourmet provisions—with the addition of wood-fired pizza (evenings from Thursday to Sunday), everything bagels (shipped in from New York), and gluten-free and vegan offerings from the local Friday Harvest Bakery.

“We’re continuing to add new products,” said Carrie, who spent this past Sunday greeting brides-to-be at the Rutland Regional Bridal Show at the Brandon Inn. Morningside can even provide dessert tables for weddings and other events.

If you stop by the bakery on one of the pizza nights, you’ll likely see Matt manning the wood-fired pizza oven, turning out crispy artisanal pizzas that have become a huge hit with folks beyond the Red Clover crowd next door. They can produce only a limited number of pizzas every night and they often sell out. Call ahead during the day to reserve a pizza that night. Gluten-free crust is available as well.

CARRIE LEWIS SHOWS off some of Morningside’s desserts at the Rutland Regional Bridal Show, which was held at the Brandon Inn this past weekend. Photo by Steven Jupiter

“It’s been fun getting to know people in town,” said Matt. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s also been really gratifying. I didn’t expect to make so many new connections.”

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the community’s positivity,” adds Carrie. “We’ve gotten really good feedback. People are really happy with the quality of what we’re offering.”

So, whether you’re looking for a quick bite, a bottle of wine (they have an entire room with some less-common styles and varieties), a unique pizza, or something sweet and indulgent, stop by Morningside.