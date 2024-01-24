Brandon Police Report: Jan. 24

January 15
- Served a subpoena on Wood Lane for the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
- Attempted to locate a wanted individual reported to be on Deer Run Road. The suspect was not located.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for driving at varying speeds and failing to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Directed speed enforcement on McConnell Road.
- Vehicle stop on McConnell Road for speeding. Warning issued.
- Directed speed enforcement on North Street as a result of complaints by area residents.
- Vehicle stop on North Street for speeding. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on North Street for defective equipment and failure to display license plate(s). Warning issued.
- Received a complaint about an ATV operating on property owned by Green Mountain Power.
- Attempted to locate a vehicle involved in a crash in Middlebury that had left the scene. The vehicle was not located.
- Vehicle stop on Frog Hollow Road for erratic driving. Warning issued for defective equipment.
- Served an outstanding arrest warrant on Rydon Acres. The individual was taken into custody and lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $50 cash bail.
- Served a cite and release arrest warrant for a failure to appear on Franklin Street. The individual was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court on 1/16/2024 at 12:30 p.m.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for a stop sign violation. Warning issued.
January 16
- Received a complaint from a concerned parent about his child’s out-of-control behavior at home.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for following too closely. Warning issued.
- K9 Unit was requested by an elementary school for a police dog demonstration.
- Received a complaint from a resident whose car was struck by an egg during the night while parked at her residence.
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for a faded, unreadable license plate. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for illegal passing and for driving at imprudent speeds due to weather conditions. Tickets issued.
- Assisted a woman on her way to the Sugarbush ski area, who was unfamiliar with the area and with driving in snow. She was located on Champlain Street near Hollow Road after her vehicle had spun out in the snow. She was escorted to downtown Brandon where she was able to park safely.
- An off-duty officer on his way home assisted a driver who had slid off the road on VT-73 and School House Road in Sudbury. The officer contacted a tow company for the driver.
- An off-duty officer on his way home assisted a driver who had slid off the road on VT-30 and Huff Pond Road. The driver was able to get back on the road.
January 17
- Responded to Otter Valley Union High School for a report that a student had pulled the fire alarm.
- Received a call from a parent regarding another student harassing her daughter at the Otter Valley Union High School.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Served a subpoena to two individuals at a residence on Park Street.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle. Warning issued because the officer had to respond to an emergency.
- Responded with the Brandon Area Rescue Squad to Hannaford’s supermarket, where a vehicle had collided with a woman leaving the store. Officers rendered aid to the patient, who was transported to the hospital.
- Took fingerprints for a nursing license.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for suspicion that the driver had a criminally suspended driver’s license. The driver indeed had a suspended license and was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court for arraignment on 4/22/2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Attempted to locate a suspect in Salisbury, as part of an ongoing investigation in Brandon, so that he could be issued court paperwork. The individual was not located.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Tickets were issued for failure to maintain lanes and for operating without a driver’s license.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for failure to yield.
- Vehicle stop on McConnell Road and Paint Works Road for failure to display license plate(s). Warning issued.
January 18
- On 1/18/2024 at 5:52 a.m. a vehicle went off the road on Route 7 at Grove Street. The vehicle collided with a utility pole, causing power outages in the area. Brandon Police, the Fire Department, and EMS responded. The driver had fled the scene but was shortly located and issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and is to appear before the Rutland Superior Court on 04/29/2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Responded to a report of a juvenile problem at Otter Valley Union High School.
- Assisted in removing a man from Champlain Farms, where he was caught stealing by an employee.
- Assisted a local business owner regarding a potential bad check.
- Responded to Otter Valley Union High School for a report of a disturbance involving students. Officers determined that there had been a verbal altercation between two male students, but that the incident was not physical. The matter will be handled by the school administration.
- Received a complaint from the Neshobe School regarding students who had approached school staff about being threatened by another student outside of school, both on-line and by telephone. Investigation is ongoing.
- Received a complaint regarding a fraud that was perpetrated at the National Bank of Middlebury on Park Street. Investigation is ongoing.
- Received a late report of a minor crash that occurred on High Pond Road. Case generated for insurance purposes.
- Conducted a directed patrol on Franklin Street. Vehicle stop conducted; ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop on Union Street for speeding. Ticket issued for driving with a suspended license.
January 19
- Directed traffic enforcement on Forest Dale Road.
- Assisted Shelburne Police Department by attempting to locate a stolen vehicle that waslast seen in Brandon and had been stolen from and was owned by Shelburne Farms in Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle and suspect on West Seminary Street and issued a citation on behalf of the Shelburne Police Department for Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for defective equipment (heat shield dragging). Warning issued.
January 20
- Directed traffic enforcement on Union Street and Maple Street.
- Answered a call from a resident about a loose dog on Carver Street wandering in the freezing weather. The matter was forwarded to the Town of Brandon Animal Control Officer. The dog was kept at the complainant’s residence until the ACO could identify the owner.
- Vehicle stop on High Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Conducted another vehicle stop on High Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
January 21
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for speeding.
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for failure to maintain travel lane, using a cell phone, and failing to obey an officer.
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for speeding. Warning issued.
- Observed an individual operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license on Center Street. Matter is under investigation.
- Vehicle stop on Champlain Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Assisted Brandon Area Rescue on Mount Pleasant Drive.
- Vehicle stop on Marble Street for failure to yield. Warning issued.
- Observed and removed a large box in the middle of the roadway on Champlain Street that was causing a traffic hazard.
- Received a complaint from a concerned parent regarding threats made to their child by another student at the Neshobe Elementary School over an on-line group chat. Investigation is ongoing.