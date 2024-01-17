Total eclipse of the heart: Brandon seeks involvement for April’s solar eclipse

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—On Monday, April 8, the skies above Vermont will grow dark. The folk below will gape in awe and wonder. Is it a harbinger of prosperity? An omen of doom? Nope. It’s just a total eclipse, and it’s the last one we’ll be able to see from the contiguous 48 states until 2044.

And Brandon is wasting no time in organizing for the event. Even though Brandon is just outside the “zone of totality,” we’re only minutes from Middlebury and points north, where the sun will be completely blocked. The Chamber of Commerce, the Rec Department, and the Library are all working hard to make the 8th, and the weekend before it, as much fun possible for residents and visitors alike. There will be events all weekend long—the Chamber is even planning a “Zombie Walk” up Park Street, ending in a “Thriller”-style street dance in front of the Brandon Inn. The Chamber and the Rec Department will have eclipse-protective glasses available for the actual event.

“But we still need local businesses to get involved,” said Bernie Carr, Executive Director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce. “The eclipse is on Monday, which is a day a lot of restaurants and businesses are closed. We need them to stay open. We need them to help plan events for the weekend.”

Mr. Carr noted that local inns are already seeing reservations for that weekend. A fair number of eclipse chasers and astronomically curious are expected in Brandon.

“Middlebury will be right in the zone of totality, so we’re hoping to make Brandon a convenient alternative for a home base that weekend,” said Mr. Carr. “We need businesses to put their thinking caps on. This is a great opportunity.”

Any business interested in finding out more about how to help turn the eclipse into a big win for Brandon should contact the Chamber.

The Reporter will continue to relay information about the event as we get closer to the date.