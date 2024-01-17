Put a ring on it: The Rutland Regional Bridal Show comes to Brandon

By STEVEN JUPITER

MORNINGSIDE BAKERY’S PUMPKIN cheesecakes…an example of the wide range of delectables the bakery can provide for your wedding’s dessert table.

BRANDON—So, you’ve decided to tie the knot…congrats! But after all the initial excitement of the proposal and engagement, the reality of planning the actual event begins to sink in: it’s a lot of work. There are so many moving parts, so many details, so many decisions. It can feel overwhelming.

That’s where Judy Risteff and the Vermont Wedding Association (VWA) come in. For 22 years, Ms. Risteff, who lives in Proctor, has been organizing wedding shows around Vermont to introduce the betrothed couples to vendors who can make their big days feel special and unique. Dress boutiques, venues, musicians, photographers, florists, hairdressers…all of them attend these VWA events to talk with prospective clients about their services.

And one will be held at the Brandon Inn on Sunday, January 21, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“We started doing these shows in Middlebury and Killington in 2001,” said Ms. Risteff. “We started hearing that people wanted more of them, so now we run 3 to 5 of them every year. We usually run the show in Rutland. Moving the show to Brandon was a tough call but our goal has always been to work with and help grow the host’s wedding business! It was a no brainer after talking with the new owner, Sid, along with Sophia and Carson, the Inn’s managers. We’re all on the same page, working together to increase weddings and events at the Brandon Inn! After much consideration, we determined to add a word to define it as beyond Rutland: the 37th Annual Rutland Regional Bridal Show. It continues to be the longest continuously running bridal show in Vermont!”

Ms. Risteff noted that most proposals occur between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, often when couples have been visiting friends and family and start thinking about settling down. But a wedding in the spring, summer, or fall should still be planned the previous winter in order to guarantee location and date.

“You don’t have a date until you have a venue,” said Jim Carroll of Overtime Events, which will be at the event in Brandon. “A lot of times couples pick a date before they’ve even figured out what venues are available. You really want to reach out to venues early.”

Ovetime offers DJ services, microphones, photobooths, memory books, and lighting.

“My job is to say ‘yes,’” Carroll laughed. “I want to make the couple happy. I don’t care if I have to hike to the top of a mountain. You own me for the day.” Just remember to book well in advance! A year to 18 months ahead of the event is not unreasonable, he said.

Carroll suggests that couples earmark $2,000 to $4,000 for the DJ and features like a photobooth, which has become a standard fixture at weddings over the last few years. The booth not only takes photos for the couple, but guests also receive copies of their photos.

Carroll prides himself on reading the room at receptions, knowing what kind of music to play when in order to get people up and dancing.

“I pay attention to what’s making people move in their seats,” he laughed. The craziest request he’s ever had for a wedding song was the Pokémon theme song.

“The couple were gamers. They were so into it. Twenty people got up and ran to the dancefloor when that song came on.”

Jessica Saceric of Delilah’s Hair Salon in Brandon will also be at the event. Ms. Saceric offers a full range of hair, makeup, and nail services and will have several consultations with the wedding party to make sure everything goes well on the big day.

“It’s important to try out different hair and makeup well ahead of time,” Saceric said. “Sometimes brides come in with a certain look in mind but once they see it on themselves, they change their minds. It’s also very useful to already have the dress, so we can figure out a style that will work well with it.”

Elaborate hairstyles with embedded flowers have given way to softer styles, Saceric said, with loose waves and braids especially popular. Saceric’s salon can also work with fillers and hairpieces if desired. They’re also willing to travel to local venues.

But even if the styles are less ornate, you still need to book at least a few months ahead. Saceric already has weddings booked for October. And budget $300 to $400 for just the bride’s hair and makeup.

Big, multi-tiered cakes aren’t as popular as they used to be, said Risteff, although the “topper” (the top tier with the figurines) is still often requested for the couple itself. Instead, many couples are opting for dessert tables laden with individual-sized cakes, tarts, and pastries.

“It offers more variety,” said Risteff.

Matt and Carrie Lewis at Morningside Bakery (formerly Gourmet Provence) in Brandon will be at the event and can help out with all this. They don’t do traditional wedding cakes, but they have an extensive menu of desserts to create an impressive display: mini cheesecakes, lemon squares, flourless chocolate cakes, cupcakes, macarons, key lime pies, just to name a few. Prices range from $2.50 for a bite-sized treat to $50 for an 8” cake.

Morningside is also able to deliver to local venues (drop-off only, no setup) and suggests at least a month or two lead time.

After speaking with just some of the many wedding pros who will be at the show, the biggest takeaway seems to be “plan ahead.”

“Find the venue first,” reiterates Risteff. And budget $20k to $30k for a wedding with 100 or so guests at a rented venue.

“2024 is going to be a big wedding year,” said Risteff. “Last summer was slamming, but we’ve already been hearing that this past holiday season was huge for engagements.” All those couples are going to be planning their weddings now. And VWA is here to help them.

Brides who pre-register get into the show for free. Otherwise, admission is $8.50 per person. VWA shows are inclusive events and same-sex couples are welcome. There will be prizes, including $250 worth of services from various wedding vendors.

Whether you’re recently engaged and just starting the process or have been shopping around for specific vendors for a while, the Rutland Regional Bridal Show will put you in touch with the wedding professionals who can help make the big day special.