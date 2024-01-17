Obituary: Neil Levi Johnson, 90, Brandon

NEIL LEVI JOHNSON

Neil Levi Johnson, age 90, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, January 12, 2024, at his home in Brandon.



Neil was born in Plymouth, Vermont on May 21, 1933. He was the son of Wilford and Avis (Derby) Johnson. He grew up in Plymouth, where he received his early education. He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, class of 1953. Neil worked for many years at the First National Store in Ludlow, as the produce manager. He relocated to Rutland Town and later to Wallingford and ran his own delivery truck route for various area grocery stores, delivering goods to area families. He had been a Brandon resident since 1998. He worked as a driver for General Electric, as well as a set-up man and bencher, for more than 25 years. He retired in 1993. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on clocks, and going to auctions.



He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Bulley) Johnson of Brandon, whom he married in Ludlow on May 5, 1957; one daughter, Michelle Sherwin & her husband Brian of Leicester; and one son, Andrew Johnson & his wife Loretta of Brandon. Six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by four brothers (Everett, Arthur, Donald, and Elson Johnson) and five sisters (Julia Johnson, Eliza Ward, Rose Barrett, Dorothy Johnson, and Carmen Stillings.)



The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.