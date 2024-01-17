Letter to the editor: Support Brandon’s Police Dept. by saying no to EVs, yes to K-9 unit

Now is not the time or place to experiment with electric police vehicles. Brandon is more than a small village; it encompasses 36 square miles. Police response may require activity requiring extensive traveling not only within our municipal border but also to assist and support contiguous towns.

Sadly, lethal drug use and crime in general is increasing exponentially. The support of K9 use is an important method to help prevent the import of illegal narcotics.

Please support our law enforcement officers.

Tom and Bev Sabatini

Richmond Road, Brandon