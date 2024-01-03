Obituary: Tammy Lynn Platt, 51, Brandon

TAMMY LYNN PLATT

Tammy Lynn Platt, age 51, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at her home in Brandon. Tammy was born in Middlebury on June 1, 1972. She was the daughter of Wayne and Charlotte (Greeno) Platt. She grew up in Brandon, where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. She afterwards attended Champlain College and later earned her Registered Nurse Degree from Castleton State College.

She began her working career as an R.N. at Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury and later worked at Albany Medical in Albany, N.Y. She continued in her career, as a traveling nurse serving in several states. She was forced to retire due to illness.

She loved to play the piano, enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and animals. She is survived by 4 sisters: Judy Kilpeck (Bob) of Brandon, Susan Reed (David) of Wells, Brenda Currie (Jim) of Leicester, and Pamela Bruce of Brandon. Many nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents.

A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place on January 13, 2024, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at the Brandon American Legion.

A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at East Shoreham Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.