Legislative Report: Looking forward to getting to work for Vermont

I am looking forward to starting the second half of the 2023/24 biennium. This is my third term in the legislature, representing the wonderful town of Brandon. In the legislature, I am the vice-chair of the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, a legislative member of the University of Vermont Board of Trustees, a member of the Rural Caucus, Women’s Caucus, and Climate Solutions Caucus, among other responsibilities. There are so many issues to address that are important to Brandon, Rutland County, and Vermont – at the top of my list are workforce, housing, climate resiliency, and data privacy.

Workforce: I am proud of the work that I have done to build our workforce in Vermont. Last session, we allocated $40 million to enhance programs to increase workforce participation – programs that educate, train, and help businesses hire and retrain workers. We funded forgivable loan programs, scholarships, and certificate programs. We made financial commitments to our teachers, adult education and training, graduates of Vermont colleges and universities, the trades, up-skilling certifications, criminal justice, technology, critical occupations, mental health practitioners, EMT, nurses, human services, the arts, and rural economic development. I will continue this work and focus on a bill to expand technical education for both students and adults.

Housing: Vermont is facing a housing crisis across the economic spectrum. Last session, S.100 addressed goals to help alleviate the crisis, including increasing the availability of affordable housing, promoting homeownership, and expanding housing opportunities. Major changes were made to municipal zoning and Act 250 to allow for denser developments in our designated downtowns and villages. This bill balanced the need for development while preserving our natural environment and rural character. More work will be done to address Act 250 and sensible growth this year and create more opportunities for housing. In a small town like Brandon, each unit of housing is important.

Climate Resiliency: I will continue to advocate for energy efficiencies, EV infrastructure, and clean water and air. This year, we saw catastrophic damages caused by the July and December floods. Across the state, our towns and villages must be able to withstand these storms. Brandon generally fared well this summer, due to the work done to upgrade our infrastructure after Hurricane Irene. Vermont has made significant investments in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, weatherization, and other climate change mitigation – but more needs to get done. This work must continue, to ensure our future health and safety.

Data Privacy: I will continue work on H.121, an act relating to enhancing consumer privacy. Many other states have already passed significant bills to protect personal identifying data – including CA. CT, VA, CO, and MT. This bill will update our privacy laws with regards to personally identifying information, biometric data, data minimization, and the right of consumers to sue businesses that violate their privacy, and other provisions including safety of children’s data. This bill protects Vermonters.

