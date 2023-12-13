OVUU school board discusses budget increases

By GEORGE FJELD

BRANDON–The Otter Valley Unified Union Board met on December 5 and the top item was the budget. With the end of ESSER funding of $1.9 million (explained below) and contractual increases like negotiated pay raises and health insurance (up 16.4%), this initial budget proposal rose by $2,899,366 or 11.99%. This is not necessarily a direct 11.99% increase in taxes because unavailable at this time are revenues, vocational cost, assessments (projected at 12.37%), Vermont’s estimated tax rate, and weighted-pupil formulations. All of these are necessary to calculate the net effect on local tax rates. Basically a very complicated situation with, still, a lot of unknowns.

In this initial budget, there are proposals to increase direct teaching positions by about 3 full time, indirect teaching/support positions by 7.6 full-time equivalents, and administrative positions by 1.7 full-time equivalents. In these proposals, Lothrop would see 1 additional teacher; Neshobe: 1 teacher, 1 assistant principal, 1 dean of students; Otter Creek Academy: 1 teacher, 1 nurse, 1.6 academic interventionists; and Otter Valley: 1 instructional coach, 1 social emotional learning professional (eliminate 2 part- time paraprofessionals), 1 academic interventionist in English language arts (eliminate open academic interventionist in Math), 1 restorative practices professional, 1 assistant principal (eliminate dean of students).

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund is a stimulus package passed in 3 bills by Congress in 2020 and 2021, totaling $190.5 billion nationally. This money was distributed to states and subsequently to school districts to provide funds to help students affected by the Covid pandemic. The funding ends this year and school districts must either absorb the increased costs into the budget or eliminate programs/positions. This initial budget proposal does a little of both.

There is a district tax rate cap limit of 5% increase if the per-pupil education spending does not increase more than 10%. The proposed budget is above this limit by about 1.99% or $482,000. Work on the budget will continue and the final budget is due on January 19, 2024. Stay tuned, we’ll try to keep you informed.

The Otter Valley Football club is fundraising to install lights on the football field at a cost of $250,000. They are looking to obtain $10,000 from the Burditt fund which would need to be approved by both the OVUU board and the Pittsford Selectboard. This will be on the agenda of the 12/19 meeting.

The board was also asked about adding a school resource officer from the Brandon Police Department. Cost would be $120,000, plus $20,000 for a cruiser. The COPS grant grant was not approved which would have paid for this position. There are funds of $65,000 available which would be used for other school safety improvements if the resource officer is not hired. No decision was recorded.

Lothrop School and Otter Valley both received the Vermont Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (VTPBIS) Recognition of Distinction 2023 Award.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Neshobe School.