ConantSquareGallery presents ‘SELDOM SEEN’

ConantSquareGallery presents its second exhibition: a holiday cornucopia of unique art, books, and accessories created by local and statewide artists.

Curated by Gallery Director Sandy Mayo, the show presents a range of artworks true to the exhibition title, Seldom Seen, from the rare macrame art of Bob Hooker to the dazzlingly clever book art of Carolyn Shattuck–and everything in between!

On Saturday, January 6th, the artists will gather for an Art Talk from 4:30 TO 5:30 PM. The Gallery’s previous Art Talk with Warren Kimble, Sandy Mayo, and Fran Bull proved to be a very spirited event.

Fran remarked afterwards:

What I’d like to convey is a sense that some alchemy prevailed, an unexpected magic held sway. Somehow, we dropped down–all of us in that room– into a deep place of serious, respectful, and even loving contemplation. We let our hair down and spoke about our lives as artists, our passions, and concerns. We spoke of things crucial and relevant to all in the room, artist or not.

All are invited. Light refreshments will be served.