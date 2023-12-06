Obituary: Michael Frederick Lovelette, 76, Brandon

MICHAEL FREDERICK LOVELETTE

Michael Frederick Lovelette, age 76, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.



Michael was born in St. Albans on September 30, 1947. He was the son of Frederick and Barbara (Stanhope) Lovelette. He grew up in Richford and received his education in St. Albans Schools. He worked in food service at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington for over 30 years. Following his retirement from there, he continued working in food service at St. Joseph’s and the Vermont Police Academy. He was forced to retire in July of this year due to illness, after spending 14 years in food service at Middlebury College. He collected Antique Farmall Tractors, loved music, the great outdoors, and cookouts.



He is survived by his wife, Mary (Sullivan) Lovelette of Brandon, whom he married in St. Mary’s Church on October 17, 1981, one son, Chris, and his wife Donna of Brandon, two daughters, Stephanie Lovelette and Jennifer Lovelette, and one sister, Patricia Broe of Richford. Four grandchildren, nieces, & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bruce Lovelette.



The Memorial Service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where friends may pay their respects to the family, from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m.

A private graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot at Pine Hill cemetery.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory, to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.