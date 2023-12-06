Obituary: Jeffrey Elroy Michaud, 61, West Rutland

Jeff Michaud

Jeffrey Elroy Michaud, age 61, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.



Jeff was born in Middletown, Conn. on March 15, 1962. He was the son of Doran ”Mitch” Michaud and Florence (Pinette) Scovill. He came to Vermont with his father in earlier years. He graduated from Mill River Union High School, class of 1980. He earned his degree his at UMass Amherst. Following his education, he began his working career with Suburban Propane and Trees Incorporated. He later became co-owner of Trees Incorporated, for many years climbing trees that no one else would dare. He worked at Casella Construction for the past 8 years. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed hunting and ice fishing with his occasional partner in crime, his grandson, Gavin.

He is survived by his parents and stepparents, two daughters (Katelynne (Jeremy) Disorda of Brandon and Erica Loso of Pittsford), his five grandchildren (Gavin, Garrett, and Kendall Disorda and Aiden and Kathryn Fowler), three brothers (Mitch (Rita) and Grayson (Nancy) Michaud, Billy Pettengill), 2 sisters (Dorothy (Patrick) Bernard and Kathy Pettengill). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive him.



The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12 noon, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place in Forest Dale Cemetery.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.