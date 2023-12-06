Obituary: Gail Fay Biggi-Brooks, 65, Brandon

GAIL FAY BIGGI-BROOKS

Gail Fay Biggi-Brooks, age 65, passed away on November 29, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.



Gail was born in Orlando, Florida on February 17, 1958. She was the daughter of Wayne and Norma (Parker) Kenyon. She came to Middletown Springs, Vt. with her family at the age of 4. On July 4, 1981, she married Richard Lawrence Biggi in Wells. They moved to Brandon from Rutland in 1991.



Gail is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lynn Biggi, and two sons, Frank Biggi and Michael Biggi. Several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive her.



Respecting her wishes, all funeral services will be private.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory, to the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.



Arrangements by the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.