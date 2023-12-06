Annual Library Friends Holiday Auction was a rousing success!

By GEORGE FJELD

THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY Auction organized by the Friends of the Brandon Free Public Library brought in over $8,000 this year. Auctioneer Bill Moore is shown above driving up the bids on a bunny sculpture donated by Alison Levasseur of Brandon, as displayed by Library Board Photos by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON- The Friends of the Brandon Free Public Library held their annual holiday fundraiser in the town hall last Sunday afternoon. More than ninety items were auctioned off, including a king-size, double-sided quilt and a framed piece of fabric art from Judith Reilly. A wide variety of arts and crafts were donated from supporters in the community. Original as well as vintage art was sold to the highest bidder. The auction featured silk floral arrangements and beautiful wreaths, glass and stone carvings, original paintings, as well as a hand-turned pen and a lathe-turned candle holder.

Over 100 folks attended, contributing money (the bidders) and time (the volunteers). Over $8,000 was raised for the Friends organization, whose work is to support the ongoing operation of the Library. Tuxedoed Bill Moore did a fabulous job as auctioneer, ably assisted by his runners and spotters: Gary Meffe, John Peterson, Jeff Haylon, George Fjeld, and Nancy and Bruce Ness. Sue Gage, Sue Stone, and Tracy Holden staffed the tabulation table. Library board president David Roberts kept the wine flowing all evening. Sarah and Louis Pattis provided a delicious cheese board for all to enjoy.

The Friends welcome all to help in their efforts to support the Library. Other fundraising efforts include a spring plant sale in the park and a summer book sale traditionally held in the basement of the Library. Contact the Friends members Bobbie Torstensen (802 247-6778) or Carol Fjeld (802 236-4519) to join this worthwhile and long-standing group.