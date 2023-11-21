New books and stories inspire Pittsford children with the Rural Libraries Grant

CHILDREN CAME TO Lothrop Elementary on November 17 for a book event sponsored by Maclure Library through a Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) grant.

PITTSFORD—On November 17th, Pittsford children were treated to storytelling from Duncan McDougall and to brand-new books through a Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) Rural Libraries grant awarded to Maclure Library.

Duncan McDougall led interactive presentations at Lothrop Elementary School and Maclure’s Sophie Marks introduced children to new books that both the school and public libraries have received through the CLiF grant.

The grant allowed Maclure Library to select $2,000 worth of new books for the library’s children’s collection, as well as $500 worth of new books for the school library’s collection, selected by Lothrop librarian Christine Tate. This allows libraries to update their collections and expand nonfiction and fiction options for their young patrons.

“It’s wonderful to see the kids so enthusiastic about new books,” said Sophie Marks, Maclure Youth Services Librarian. “When Duncan asked how many of them saw a book that they would want to check out, almost everyone raised their hands.”

The grant supports public libraries in New Hampshire and Vermont towns of 5,000 residents or fewer to partner with schools and childcare centers to encourage a community-wide commitment to literacy. The Lothrop Elementary School also receives two storytelling presentations in the fall and spring from a CLiF professional presenter. And in the spring, all elementary school students get to take home two high-quality books for free as part of the grant.

CLiF works closely with the public librarian to coordinate the grant over the course of one school year. In addition to the new library books, storytelling presentations, and giveaway books, the library also receives a $250 mini-grant to support programming at the Maclure Library.

“We are thrilled to share our love of reading and writing with this community,” stated CLiF Program Manager Cassie Willner. “After years of disrupted learning, it’s never been more important to ensure all kids in our communities have equitable access to enriching literacy experiences and resources, and why CLiF will continue to invest in our public libraries and librarians as important partners in our work.”

About the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF): The Children’s Literacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire a love of reading and writing among children ages 0-12 throughout New Hampshire and VermoSince 1998, CLiF has served over 350,000 children at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills in communities across every region of the Twin States. For more information visit clifonline.org.