Guest editorial: Hold onto your sobriety during the holiday season

By MICHAEL LEACH

The Thanksgiving weekend is the beginning of the holiday season. Most people attend family gatherings, work functions, celebrations, and other festivities. It is that time of year for family and friends to come together and celebrate.

Unfortunately, it is also that time of year when we see increased alcohol use, such as binge drinking and even recreational drug use. Heavy drinking is normalized. Thanksgiving Eve is also known as Blackout Wednesday, the first heavy drinking weekend of the holiday season.

This can pose a challenge for anyone new to sobriety or someone choosing to remain sober during the holiday season. Fortunately, there are practical approaches and valuable tips that you can use to maintain your sobriety.

Statistically, Vermont has done much better than most states. Alcohol-related deaths in the state are average, and under 21 deaths are among the lowest nationwide. Roughly 18.5% of adults over 18 binge-drink at least once per month. Annually, over 300 deaths are attributed to excessive alcohol use. Many of these positive trends are connected to effective prevention and education.

Thanksgiving does not have to be an alcohol or drug-induced blur, and no one has to give up their sobriety. Consider some of the following information to help you stay sober.

Try coming up with a plan before the holiday weekend arrives. What are you going to do? Where will you go? Who will you spend it with? A little bit of planning can significantly reduce stress. Stress is typical this time of year and difficult to manage, whether financial, traveling, family gatherings, or negative feelings. Having some downtown time and a healthy outlet is a good idea.

Moreover, most temptation to drink or use drugs arises because of anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed during the holidays. This time of year can bring about negative emotions like guilt and remorse. Chaos and unpredictability, for example, create triggers that often lead to relapse. Identify these triggers and manage or avoid them.

Consider hosting your own Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gatherings with friends or family. Let people know ahead of time that you are not drinking. When attending any family or friend gatherings, bring non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails or invite a friend as added support. Plan your exit before you arrive if things begin to go sideways.

Hold onto your sobriety this holiday season. Think of all the accomplishments and everything new that is to come. Take this time of year also to create new memories and sober traditions.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to thehealthcare website Addicted.Org.