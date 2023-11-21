Brandon Police Report: They did not go quietly into the night, er, the police car

November 13
- Brandon Police Department (BPD) performed a welfare check on an elderly male on North Railroad Avenue who was said to appear very sick and weak. It was later found that the man had been transported to the hospital the previous day.
- BPD helped mediate a neighbor dispute on Franklin Street.
- BPD assisted Middlebury Police Department in locating a suspect from a retail theft in Middlebury that occurred earlier in the morning. The subject was located in Conant Square and advised to pay for the stolen item or face charges.
- BPD received a complaint on Furnace Road concerning drug paraphernalia that had been left in the area. The responding officer located the materials and disposed of them accordingly.
- Vehicle stop on Forest Dale Road for traveling left of center. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for an unregistered vehicle. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for defective taillight. As a result of the stop, it was determined that the operator had a criminally suspended license. John Buckley of Jamaica, VT was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court on 2/12/24 at 10 a.m. for arraignment.
November 14
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for defective taillight. Warning issued.
- BPD conducted a welfare check on Long Swamp Road. Subject of check was found to be safe and sound.
- Directed traffic enforcement on Union Street.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Paint Works Road for defective head- and taillights. Warning issued.
- Officers investigated two unoccupied vehicles in the lot of Brandon Lumber. No sign of the owners was detected.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to maintain travel lane and failure to display license plate. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to a report of an intoxicated male acting disorderly at the Jiffy Mart on Grove Street. Gary “Ryan” Atwood of Brandon was taken into custody and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility. While officers attempted to place Atwood compliantly into the back of the police cruiser, he resisted and damaged the cruiser’s door, window, and interior by kicking and spitting. Atwood ejected saliva onto the faces of two BPD officers before being placed into a spit hood and transported from the scene. Vermont State Police assisted with the transport because BPD did not have cruisers with interior partitions. Atwood was issued a citation for 11/15/23 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (x2), Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
- BPD responded to the area of Champlain Farms on Grove Street for a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.
November 16
- BPD received a complaint of an erratic operator coming into Brandon from Salisbury on Route 7. Officers located the vehicle and as a result of the investigation, Gerald Seney, Jr. of Brandon was arrested for DUI-First Offense, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Seney was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court on 12/4/23 at 10 a.m.
November 17
- BPD investigated a larceny that occurred on North Street.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for equipment violation. Warning issued.
- Officers documented a non-reportable vehicle accident on Grove Street.
- BPD made contact with individuals in a vehicle after a caller had reported perceived drug activity in the car. Responding officers found no evidence of drug activity upon investigation.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for a vehicle that ran a red light and then blocked the intersection. Warning issued.
November 16
- BPD responded to a domestic disturbance on Franklin Street. The parties were separated.
- Jeffery P. Preseau was arrested during the course of a domestic disturbance investigation on High Street on an outstanding warrant out of Addison County. Preseau was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 11/17/23 at 12:30 for failure to appear at a previous court appearance.
- BPD investigated an alleged incident of sexual abuse of a child. BPD was able to determine that the alleged abuse had not occurred, and the case was closed as a result.
- Officers were dispatched to a residence on Franklin Street to attempt to serve a Notice of Hearing. Officers were unable to locate the individual at the address.
- BPD is investigating a report of threats made over Facebook Messenger.
- Property watch at a business on Conant Square.
- Property watch at a business on Forest Dale Road.
- Officers conducted a stationary patrol at two different locations on High Pond Road in an attempt to locate a suspect who had fled the scene of a shooting incident in a vehicle in Orwell. The vehicle was ultimately stopped by responding troopers.
November 18
- Officers assisted Vermont State Police with a domestic disturbance with a report of shots fired on Capen Hill Road in Goshen. Troopers arrived on the scene and BPD continued to assist until the scene was secured.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for failure to obey a stop sign. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop for speeding on McConnell Road. Ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop for cellphone use on Franklin Street. Ticket issued and registration plates were seized for misuse.
- Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Grove Street where the parties were found to be arguing in front of children.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failure to obey traffic light. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on McConnell Road for failure to maintain travel lane. As a result of the stop, it was determined that the operator had a criminally suspended license. Dominick Popp of Rutland City was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court on 2/5/24 at 10 a.m.
- Traffic stop on Franklin Street for defective equipment. Operator was issued a VCVC.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. The operator was issued a VCVC.
November 19
- Vehicle stop on Richmond Road for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Property watch at a business on Union Street.
- Property watch at a business on McConnell Road.
- Police investigated a suspicious vehicle on Railroad Avenue. Officers spoke with the operator and no illegal activity was noted.
- Directed patrol on Florence Road.
- Vehicle stop for driving in the wrong land on Pearl Street. Ticket issued.
- BPD assisted Brandon Rescue on Sandy Meadow Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
- Directed patrol on North Street.
- Property watch at a business on Furnace Road.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street . Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. Warning issued.