Letter to the editor: The Brandon Police Log keeps me informed

I have thought a lot about the issue of publishing the police log in the Reporter and, although intellectually I can understand the reasons against publishing it, in reality I realize how important it is to me. When I am mumbling under my breath about no police stopping the speeding cars by my house, it is very helpful to be informed of what they are actually doing in town. I also appreciate the reminders when there is a rash of car break ins and stolen packages and how we need to be vigilant, particularly in those neighborhoods. I am also made more aware of the frail individuals in our community who receive help from our police. For me, most importantly, being told that there was racial harassment in our community was a good reminder that we need to always care for our neighbors. I would have been oblivious to all of this.

Shirley Markland

Brandon