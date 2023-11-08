Further adventures with Starship Bean #3

By GEORGE FJELD

Well, I caught my first redfish, also known as a red drum, in South Carolina, fishing with my good friend Chris. You would have thought that winning our flight in the Member-Guest tournament and getting to play in the all-tournament shootout would have been the highlight of our stay in the Carolinas. I’m sure it was for Chris, but I have been trying to catch a redfish for a few years and we’ve won our flight before. Granted, the fish was 12 inches long and weighed about half a pound (no exaggeration here), but it was really gratifying to catch a new species of fish. We were out on his 20-foot Carolina Skiff equipped with a new state-of-the-art trolling motor, which can lock you onto a “spot” despite wind and current. And we had both! A tropical storm was about 200 miles off the coast and the wind was blowing 15-20 mph. The current in the tidal waters in and among the low country islands was fierce. Tides were at flood stage because of the offshore storm. The new motor did its job admirably and we were able to get into and stay in some productive water. Chris and our new friend, Jake (from Wisconsin, not State Farm) both caught nice spotted sea trout. We were lucky Jake had agreed to come with us as he has a similar trolling motor and was able to provide a great tutorial on how to run the modern marvel. Life is full of happy moments.

GEORGE FJELD AND his long-sought redfish.

The South Carolina coast, known as the low country, is an amazing environment. Lots of water and marshes with low islands are the landscape. The water is moving with big tidal rivers and huge marshes that flood with each tide. Birds and aquatic life abound. Osprey and bald eagles are seen diving and feeding on the fish. American oystercatchers, great blue herons, white ibises, and great egrets are all around the water. Mullet commonly leap clear of the water at seemingly random times and for no apparent good reason. One of my favorite sightings is the plentiful dolphins. Carol and I joke with our hosts, Chris and Patty, that we can call them in by singing our version of the theme song from the old television show Flipper. But, believe it or not, it worked again and we saw a pod of about a dozen chasing bait and frolicking in the water. You know it is a pristine and rich environment when these apex predators are around.

Interestingly, the low country was a major refuge for emancipated people after the Civil War. The island of Hilton Head was captured by the Union and was the base for the blockade of Savannah and Charleston. Hundreds of enslaved Americans flocked to the island, where they could own land, go to school and live in government housing thanks to a Federal order to emancipate all the slaves in the low-lying areas of South Carolina and Georgia. Many black men volunteered for the 1st South Carolina Volunteer Infantry Regiment (Colored) which was a Union Army regiment during the American Civil War, formed by General Rufus Saxton. It was composed of escaped slaves from South Carolina and Florida. It was one of the first black regiments in the Union Army. Many families remained after the war and a native culture, Gullah or Geechee, with its own language was established here and in other low-lying islands. There is still a corner of Hilton Head owned by the descendants of these formerly enslaved people.

Needless to say, it is very different from our home in Vermont. And now for a word from Bean:

BORING!!! That’s all I can say. Stuck in the driveway for a week with the hot sun beating down on me! No trips, no neighbors, and they didn’t even sleep or eat with me. However, they did put a nice memory foam mattress topper on the bed so I’m hopeful we’ll be traveling soon. I could have done without this stop.