Brandon’s Got Talent is back and as good as ever

The 9th annual Brandon talent show lit up the stage at Brandon Town Hall on Saturday. More than 100 people came to see the 19 acts, who offered up music, dance, and even hula hoops.

The event is a fundraiser for the Town Hall, which is about to replace the wood floor in the main space. All proceeds from Saturday’s show—about $1000—will go towards that project.

The evening was emceed by the inimitable Dennis Marden, who underwent no fewer than 19 costume changes ranging from traditional tux to mad scientist to ponytailed cheerleader.

The show was sponsored by Hayes Pallets, Ronald Hayes, Carolyn Hayes, and Ricky Hayes.

The acts:

Kathy Mathis & Charlie Gillam “We’re a Couple of Swells”

Hillary and Chloe Collier “All Is Found”

Bethany White “Daylight”

Woody Laraway “Bones”

Tim Shields “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”

Remi Barry “Lost Boy”

Apple Laraway “Reckless Love”

Audrey Carrier “You Belong with Me”

Mackenzie Howland & Paisley Laraway “A Million Dreams”

Adeline White & James Shorey “Evelyn, Evelyn”

Jeanette Devino “Forget Him,” “Tammy,” & “Walking after Midnight”

Blake Pockette, Eleanor Dike, & Audrey Carrier “Girls on Fire”

Adeline White “My Immortal”

Wyatt Waterman “Life by the Drop” & “Grinnin’ in Your Face”

Apple & Paisley Laraway “Mama”

Collin Marcotte “Defying Gravity”

Michael Eaton “Grow for Me”

James Shorey “Waving Thru a Window”

Emma “Hoops” Page “Dance the Night”

The crew:

M.C.: Dennis Marden

Costumes, Dresser, Props: Kathy Mathis

Lighting/Tech: Will Mathis & Erica Mathis

Backstage: Deb Jennings, Mary Shields, Barbara Blanco, Christi Koch

Auditions: Dennis Marden, Kathy Mathis, Deb Jennings, Barbara Blanco