10th annual Backcountry Skiing Forum held in Rochester

By GEORGE FJELD

ROCHESTER- Ridgeline Outdoor Collective celebrated its 10th anniversary and hosted 150+ backcountry-skiing enthusiasts at Pierce Hall in Rochester last Thursday evening. The forum celebrated this anniversary with a big potluck dinner, multiple vendors, and a huge raffle. Ridgeline OC is the first organization to get permission from the U.S. Forest Service to cut trees and brush for the purpose of ski recreation. Over 20 ski lines have been established in the Brandon Gap area and these are used by skiers from all over New England. On wintery weekends, there is rarely a parking spot available at the Long Trail and Bear Brook parking areas on Route. 73.

David Goodman, author of Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast, reviewed the history of the sport, beginning with the cutting of trails in the mountains of New England by the Civilian Conservation Corps, including the Bruce Trail on Mt. Mansfield. Climbing up with skis on their shoulders allowed early skiers to begin the development of American skiing. Trail cutting was confined to lift-served areas for decades. However, 10 years ago cutting of gladed lines in the National Forest resumed. Ridgeline, then called R.A.S.T.A., worked with Holly Reynolds from the Forest Service to sanction the first backcountry trail cutting since the 1930s. This has resulted in an explosion of trail cutting across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine over the last 10 years.

Kathryn Wrigley from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation highlighted the release of the Vermont Backcountry Ski Handbook, a guide for creating high quality, sustainable backcountry ski terrain in a cooperative fashion with forest-land managers. The handbook was written with input from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, the US Forest Service, and the Catamount Trail Association. It is available on the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation website.

Remarks from Angus Cusker of Ridgeline OC and Drew Clymer from Vermont Search and Rescue followed. Ridgeline has expanded to include a summer division which focuses on mountain biking. They are working with partners to develop a continuous mountain biking trail from Massachusetts to the Canadian border.

Alpine Options in Warren, Vermont donated a pair of backcountry skis, Green Mountain Bicycles donated a mountain fat bike, and Bolton Backcountry donated a full-day guided tour which were raffled off to participants. Other prizes, including mountain running shoes, heated socks, gloves/goggle package, backcountry-hut stays, specialized backcountry bindings, a backpack, and lift tickets to Sugarbush and Middlebury Snow Bowl were awarded to happy recipients.