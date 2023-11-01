Letter to the editor: Grateful that Gov. Scott signed firearms limit bill

It was April 11, 2018 when Governor Scott took the heroic step of signing legislation that restricted the number of bullets that a firearm magazine can carry, raised the age to 21 to purchase a firearm (with some exceptions), banned bump stocks, required a license to sale and transfer firearms, and created an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO). I happened to be there that day. I was a witness to this historic event. It was not signed behind closed doors but instead took place on the front steps of the capital in front of an unhappy crowd. Countless signs in the crowd denouncing the idea of any kind of gun regulations, shouts of traitor, and promises to never vote for Scott again were plentiful.

Governor Scott, in his usual calm, measured tone, explained to the people gathered how close we had come to being thrust into the national limelight because of a high school mass shooting. He told of how he carried “the journal of an active shooting” in his coat pocket, the shocking plan created by a disturbed 18-year-old young man to carry out a high school mass shooting. How he read it in horror over and over again, not wanting to believe something like that could happen in Vermont. He explained his soul-searching that brought him to the point where he realized it was time for a change, that the most important job of a governor is the safety of his people.

I have always wanted to thank Governor Scott for that soul search and for asking the legislature to beef up the state firearm laws. I would also like to thank the legislature for being brave enough to take up the challenge and make it happen. After the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine last week, where 18 innocent people out for a night of bowling and fun lost their lives with 13 others injured, I began to think about that April day again. I thought about not only the people that lost their lives in such a senseless way but about all the people this horrible event will affect in a negative way for years to come. The nightmares that will haunt the people who manage to survive, the survivor guilt itself, the pain felt by the loved ones that are left behind.

I don’t know that we will ever understand why one person feels that they have the right to inflict this kind of trauma on their fellow citizens, but I’m glad I live in a state that has taken some action to prevent such an event from happening here. I find it mind- and soul-numbing the number of mass shootings we have to endure each year, but they always seem to be in faraway places until now. New England has had the reputation of being the part of our country with the least amount of violent crime. Maine has for years been the safest with New Hampshire and Vermont trading the number two spot. Now this.

Is it a guarantee that by changing a few laws Vermont will never see a mass shooting? No, it is not. As a matter of statistics, we will most likely see one at some point in our history. But only a fool thinks change will come without effort, and some effort was taken in April of 2018. Thinking about the mass shooting in Lewiston, it brought back to my mind how close we came to becoming yet another state in the nation that had experienced a mass shooting. We didn’t because of some incredible luck, luck that our leaders took advantage of and turned into action. For that action I am grateful.

Devon Fuller

Brandon