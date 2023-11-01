Brandon Police Report: Accidental alarms

October 23
- Foot patrol in downtown area.
- Brandon Police Department (BPD) K-9 Unit was called to assist Vermont State Police (VSP) with a K-9 track for a runaway juvenile from the Lothrop School in Pittsford. The juvenile was located a short time later and it was determined that the K-9 was no longer needed.
- Vehicle stop on Country Club Road for failure to obey stop sign. Warning given.
- BPD responded to a residence on High Pond Road for a report that a mental-health client had made a threat to harm his home-care provider. The incident was subsequently handled by Rutland County Mental Health.
October 24
- BPD responded to Hollow Road for a possible burglary in progress. A homeowner believed she heard someone inside her residence. Responding officers did not find any evidence of unlawful entry.
- Vehicle stop on Willowbrook Road at Route 73 for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop at Park Street and Marble Street for stop sign violation. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Carver Street for failure to signal turn. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Champlain Street for stop sign violation. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for equipment violation. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for operating without an inspection sticker. Ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for blocking an intersection at a traffic light. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to display inspection tag. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to a hold-up alarm at Jiffy Mart on Grove Street which turned out to be a false alarm.
- Vehicle stop on Center Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop for speeding on Arnold District Road. Vehicle was not insured. A ticket was issued to the operator and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The operator, Makayla Hatch, had an active cite-and-release warrant in Addison County and was issued a citation to appear in court.
- Foot patrol on Center Street.
October 25
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- A Be-On-The-Lookout was issued for a vehicle in Leicester, coming into Brandon, with an operator who may have been intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for cellphone usage while driving. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on McConnell Road for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for following too closely. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to a residential burglary alarm on Wheeler Road. No suspicious activity was detected at the residence.
October 26
- Two-car vehicle accident at the intersection of Franklin Street and High Street. At least one occupant sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. Officers determined that the accident was caused by one driver following too closely to the other. A ticket was later mailed to the operator at fault.
- A Be-On-The-Lookout was issued to BPD for a vehicle that had evaded a traffic stop in Middlebury and appeared to be heading to Brandon. BPD was unable to locate the vehicle.
October 27
- Vehicle stop for moving violation on Park Street. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Forestdale Road. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Conant Square for an uninspected vehicle. Ticket issued for failure to carry proof of registration. Warning issued for the lack of inspection.
- Vehicle stop on Arnold District Road for cellphone violation. Ticket issued.
- A resident of Park Street reported an incident in which a male knocked on her door shortly after midnight asking for gas money. The resident told the man that she would call 911 if he did not leave. The man departed the scene without further incident and the resident was not able to supply a description of him.
- BPD served an outstanding arrest warrant at a residence on Franklin Street. Jacob Delfenthal was taken into custody and brought before a judicial officer at the Rutland County Superior Court-Criminal Division.
- BPD responded to numerous complaints about a woman in a bathrobe yelling at passing cars at the intersection of Newton Road and North Street. The responding officer checked the area and spoke with residents but did not locate the woman.
- BPD responded to Franklin Street for an iPhone Crash Alert activation. The area was searched, but no signs of a crash were detected.
- BPD responded to a complaint made by a landlord on Franklin Street that a tenant that had just been evicted had caused an extensive amount of damage to the apartment she had lived in. Complaint under investigation.
- BPD removed a deceased cat from the roadway on Grove Street.
- Officers passed out candy during Trunk or Treat during Spooksville at Estabrook Park.
- Retail theft reported at Union Street Market. Incident under investigation.
- A citizen dropped off a wallet that he had found in the Haunted House in Pittsford. The wallet was returned to its owner.
- Property watch at Union Street Market.
- Property watch at Jiffy Mart on Grove Street.
October 28
- BPD assisted a Brandon resident with obtaining insurance information following a parking lot collision that occurred the night before.
- BPD conducted security detail at the OV playoff football game.
- BPD responded to a juvenile problem on Church Street in which the child was reported to be out of control and verbally abusive. The responding officers were able to de-escalate the situation and calm the child down. Information was provided by the officers to the parent about possible resources that she could seek to assist her in dealing with her child in the future.
- BPD has been investigating a series of threats against a Brandon resident.
- Directed patrol on Franklin Street. One vehicle was stopped and a ticket was issued as a result of the stop.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. Ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop on Forestdale Road. Two of the four occupants, Larry Lanpher of Leicester and Laryssa Dutton of Middlebury, were arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lodging.
- BPD responded to a residence on Barlow Avenue after receiving a report from a woman stating that her significant other had assaulted. As a result of their investigation upon arrival, Ronald C. Bruce of Brandon was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault. Bruce was later released on a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 10/30/23 at 12:30 p.m. for arraignment.
- BPD received a complaint about unsafe ATV use in Forestdale. A directed patrol was conducted in the area, but no ATVs were observed.
- BPD assisted Brandon Fire and Brandon Rescue with multiple alarms activated on Bryant Circle.
- Police responded to an alarm at OVUHS. It was determined that basketball players waiting for practice had set it off accidentally.