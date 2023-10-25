Pittsford Haunted House rises from the dead

By STEVEN JUPITER

THE BONES BROTHERS rock out with Halloween classics like “Monster Mash” to entertain the waiting crowds at the Pittsford Haunted House. After a three-year COVID hiatus, the house is back with a vengeance. An excellent experience all around.

PITTSFORD—After a three-year COVID hiatus, the Pittsford Haunted House opened its fetid doors again on Friday night and wowed the crowd that had come looking for fun and fright.

Barely past 6 pm, the parking lot on Plains Road was already filling up and a long line had formed to buy tickets and hitch a ride through the woods to the house itself. By the time we made it onto one of the wagons, it was twilight and the woods were teeming with skulls, graves, and other Halloween staples that had been artfully placed along the torch-lit route.

When we got to the house, a 100-year-old abandoned hospital for kids at risk of tuberculosis, a world of ghoulish delights awaited: The Bones Brothers band “performed” Halloween classics like “Monster Mash,” the “Hocus Pocus” witches welcomed visitors with a pool of blazing water, and the sound of chainsaw-wielding maniacs could be heard in the distance. The line was long—it was opening night—but the entertainment made the time fly, and there were vendors selling burgers, hot dogs, and fried dough. It was enough to keep the crowd energized.

THE “HOCUS POCUS” witches at the Pittsford Haunted House. Photos by Steven Jupiter

When our turn came to enter the house itself, we were immediately impressed by the attention to horrific detail everywhere. This was not a Home Depot special. Some real thought and creativity went into the design and execution. Without spoiling the effect for those who plan to go next weekend, I can say kudos to the whole team on a job well done. No photos of the interior have been included here to preserve the fun.

We were led through the labyrinthine house by an “evil clown” who made sure no one strayed off course. Room after room of truly creative scenes. Some were creepy, some were gory, some were playfully cheesy, but they were all done to a very high standard and the screams that echoed through the hallways were the genuine reactions of thrill-seekers taken by surprise. It took about 30 minutes to get through the entire house.

When we re-emerged, the line to get in was still as long as it had been when we were in it. And when we got back down to the parking lot on Plains Road, close to 9:00, there were still about 100 people waiting for their wagon ride up to the house. Folks had come from near and far, some even in costume. At only $10 per person, it was definitely worth the trip. The proceeds all go to the Pittsford Fire Department.

If the crowds on Friday night were any indication, it’s going to be a great fundraiser for Pittsford FD. And a great way to get in the Halloween spirit for the rest of us.

The Pittsford Haunted House will be open from 6 to 9 on Friday 10/27 and Saturday 10/28, on Plains Road next to the Pittsford Town Office.